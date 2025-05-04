MPS teacher assaulted by parent; woman sentenced to probation

article

The Brief Katoya Hurn pleaded guilty to felony battery after assaulting an MPS teacher back in 2024. Two other charges were dismissed, and read in for sentencing. She was sentenced to three years in prison, but that sentence was stayed, and she got three years' probation.



A Milwaukee woman pleaded guilty to a felony battery charge after assaulting a Milwaukee Public Schools teacher.

35-year-old Katoya Hurn was initially charged with battery to a school district officer, substantial battery, and disorderly conduct in connection to the incident that happened in November 2024 at Benjamin Franklin Elementary School.

In court on Thursday, May 1, 2025, Hurn pleaded guilty to battery to a school district officer.

Following plea negotiations, the two other charges were dismissed, and read in for sentencing.

Sentencing

What we know:

Hurn was then sentenced to three years in prison, with one and a half years of initial confinement, and one and a half years of extended supervision.

The judge then stayed that sentence, and placed Hurn on three years' probation, which includes 10 months in the Community Reintegration Center.

As part of the conditions of probation, Hurn is not allowed at Ben Franklin Elementary School.

Hurn has a restitution hearing scheduled for July 9, 2025.

Original reporting

The backstory:

According to the criminal complaint, police were called to Benjamin Franklin Elementary School around 9:15 a.m. that day for a battery complaint. When police arrived at the scene, they spoke with a special education teacher who said the mother of one of her students assaulted her.

Per the complaint, the teacher explained that earlier in the day she was scheduled to have an individualized educational plan meeting with the legal guardian of one of her students. When she arrived at the meeting, she noticed the mother of the student was also present. This person was identified as Katoya Hurn.

The teacher told police that as she was about to sit down, Hurn rushed her, grabbed her by the hair, and punched her in the face numerous times with a closed fist, according to the complaint.

The teacher claimed that after Hurn threw her to the ground, she kicked her in the head and face and hit her with a closed fist.

Later that day, the teacher went to the hospital where she was diagnosed with a concussion.

Hurn eventually fled the scene while making threats to other staff members, the complaint states.