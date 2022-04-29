MPS releases superintendent's budget proposal for next school year

Milwaukee Public Schools released its 2022–23 proposed budget Friday, April 29.

The $1.3 billion balanced budget will allow the district to further sharpen its focus on the classroom while moving forward with the Five Priorities for Success that will improve student outcomes, according to a news release.

The proposed budget also places significant emphasis on student support staff, opportunities for increased collaboration and updated resources. For every dollar budgeted in the MPS School Operations Fund, 94% is used to educate and support children in Milwaukee, the release said.

The proposed budget reflects an overall decrease of $746.5 million, or a 36% decrease, from the 2021–22 Amended Adopted Budget. Although the district has until September 2024 to spend Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds, the full amount was recognized in 2022. As a result, total revenue has decreased in 2023. The following significant budget changes are proposed for 2022–23:

Increase school-based funding by $25.6 million

Provide a 4.7% cost of living salary increase for all staff

Implement the third phase of the new music, art and physical education policies

Implement the third year of recurring referendum for an additional $7.0 million, totaling $84.0 million

The proposed budget will be presented to the Milwaukee Board of School Directors' Committee on Strategic Planning and Budget on May 5 at 5:30 p.m.

Full details for the meeting on the Committee on Strategic Planning and Budget meeting notice. The budget proposal can be found on the MPS website, too.

