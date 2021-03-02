MPS superintendent rolls up sleeve, receives COVID-19 vaccine

The head of Milwaukee Public Schools received his COVID-19 vaccine as a majority of the district remains closed and staff is divided about returning and getting the shot.

The new group eligibility is offering hope as educators and those in child care look to open their doors somehow.

Nearly a year after rolling back on in-person learning because of the pandemic, Dr. Keith Posley, the superintendent of Milwaukee Public Schools, rolled up his sleeve, doing his part to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

"It’s exciting to see the faces of individuals going in to do anything we can to control this virus," said Posley.

Educators are eligible for their shot as part of Group IB.

"We feel very optimistic and this is a step in the right direction," said Posley.

As the district looks to re-open for students in April, pending board action, the allowance of inoculations couldn't come soon enough.

"It's really great seeing everyone take a collective step forward," said Amy Mizialko, Milwaukee Teachers' Education Association president.

Chris Przedpelski, senior director of extended learning with the YMCA, which stepped in for emergency relief for families during the pandemic, made sure to check the Walgreens website often.

"They say they have appointments available. They fill very fast right now, so fortunately, I was able to get in that way," he said. "I know it's been a struggle for people to get in."

The health department says reaching all of the estimated 25,000 educators in Milwaukee is dependent on weekly vaccine shipments increasing.

The superintendent says the staff at MPS makes up a large portion of the workforce in the city. The district collaborated with the health department for employees to receive the vaccine at the Wisconsin Center in addition to their two mobile clinics next week.