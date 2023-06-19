MPS summer reading initiative, combat 'summer slide'
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Public Schools is launching a summer reading initiative to keep students engaged over summer break and to stop the "summer slide," when children’s progress made during the school year can slip. The first event kicks off on Monday, June 19.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
The first event will be at the Juneteenth celebration on King Drive, between Burleigh and Center; the MPS booth will be on the east corner at 3300 N. King. Children and their families can drop in any time from noon to 3 p.m. The featured book is "Juneteenth for Mazie."