MPS STEM Fair: Students showcase projects, 600+ participate

article

Milwaukee Public Schools students showcased their skills at the 17th annual MPS STEM Fair on Thursday, May 9.

More than 600 students – kindergarten through 12th grade – from more than 50 schools were at the Baird Center. Projects were divided into three categories: science inquiry, engineering design and research study.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"We know our students need exposure," said Willie Judge II, executive director of the MPS Foundation. "It lets them know that, wow, they're competitive, and they can be successful just like everyone else in any other region."

Volunteers judged the students on many criteria, including asking questions, defining problems, developing models and interpreting data.