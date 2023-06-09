MPS Senior Send-off: Celebrate graduates future plans

article

Milwaukee Public School seniors did it! All 29 high schools have wrapped up for the year. The district held a senior send-off on Friday, June 9.

Keith Posley is the superintendent of Milwaukee Public Schools.

"Cornell University, The University of Chicago, The University of California, Los Angeles," said Posley.

It goes on and on when it comes to Milwaukee Public Schools seniors' future plans. The senior send-off is to commemorate students' next steps after graduation. These new adventures could be in college or a career.

"I think it's really important to celebrate all young people in life." said an advisor. "With whatever they secondary plans they decide on rather if that's going to the service, a gap year. Even just four years or two-year college."

From financial aid applications to resume writing, MPS said they work to help students find their path.

"My full-ride scholarship is thanks to my college and career advisor Ms.Jay," said graduating senior Jackson King. "She used her connections and helped me along the way."

Raffle items

The school district held a raffle for students with TVs, mini-fridges, and other essentials.

"There will be ups and downs in the future. Just know that you have everything you need right here inside of you," said MPS board director Missy Zomber. "And it looks like we have you covered for everything else."

"A lot of people look down on MPS as a district , but it's one big family," said King. "If you get to know us, we can show you a lot of things. I'm very grateful that we have this opportunity."

The class of 2023 has raised the most scholarships of any class in MPS history.