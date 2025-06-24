MPS: Record 1,000+ graduates offered scholarships, grants

article

The Brief MPS announced $113 million in scholarships and grants were offered to a district record 1,056 graduates in this year's class. The previous record of 931 students to receive offers was set last year. It is the fourth year that students in the district were offered more than $100 million for their post-secondary education.



By the numbers:

The previous record of 931 students to receive scholarship/grant offers was set last year. The $113 million matches last year's total as the second-highest mark for MPS since the district began tracking the awards in 2012. It is the fourth year that students in the district were offered more than $100 million for their post-secondary education.

Eighteen MPS high schools logged more than $1 million each in scholarship and grant offers, another record.

As of June 20, MPS said, the 2025 graduation class had a completion rate of 62% for the FAFSA, or the Free Application for Federal Student Aid. That surpasses last year’s MPS completion rate, and it also surpasses the national average of 52% and the Wisconsin completion rate of 44%.

The class is also the first group of students to participate in "Milwaukee Direct Admit," which allows students to apply to both Milwaukee Area Technical College and the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee in less than five minutes.

Official statements

What they're saying:

MPS Superintendent Brenda Cassellius:

"The entire Milwaukee community can be very proud of this year’s graduates for all that they have accomplished and the support they have received to further their education. This record-breaking year would not have been possible without the incredible educators and staff in our schools who worked with our students to help them achieve academically and develop as young adults. When staff, families, students, and partners work together to support students, remarkable things can happen."

Milwaukee Board of School Directors President Missy Zombor:

"These scholarships and grants do more than recognize the success our students have achieved at Milwaukee Public Schools—they recognize what our students can achieve in the future. Investing in our students is an investment in our community, and I am grateful to everyone who supports the students of Milwaukee Public Schools."