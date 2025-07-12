article

A former Milwaukee Public Schools safety officer is now accused of sexually assaulting a student in November 2023.

Court records show 25-year-old Stephan Quantrell is charged with one count of sexual assault of a student by school staff.

According to a criminal complaint, Quantrell picked up the victim – who was 16 years old at the time – and performed a sex act without her consent while they were in the car. He then acted "weird and aggressive," the victim said, and she asked him to take her home.

Quantrell took the girl home, court filings said, but he kept her locked in the car until someone came outside to get her. He called later that night and said he "was in a high-speed chase with the police." The victim said she heard a crash and then silence.

Court records show Quantrell was charged with fleeing police in Washington County on the same date as the alleged sexual assault. In that case, he pleaded guilty to fleeing, second-degree recklessly endangering safety and operating while intoxicated.

In March 2024, he was sentenced to two years in prison. Wisconsin Department of Corrections records show he is currently incarcerated for that offense and is scheduled to be released on extended supervision later this year.