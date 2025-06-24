The Brief The Milwaukee Public Schools board will vote Tuesday on its next budget. The $1.5 billion proposed budget would fund the state's largest school district. MPS has struggled with several issues, including lead hazards in schools.



The Milwaukee Public Schools board will vote Tuesday on its next budget. Here's what to know.

$1.5 billion budget

The backstory:

It's a debate over spending tax dollars – $1.5 billion – and funding Wisconsin's largest school district, which has struggled with several issues.

MPS missed deadlines for turning in financial reports to the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction in both 2023 and 2023, as well as audits. It resulted in the state holding back tens of millions of dollars for the school district.

If approved, the proposed budget would pump roughly $16 million into cleaning up lead hazards at MPS schools. It's a problem that forced the temporary closures of several schools this past school year.

The proposed budget also relies on the 2024 referendum that voters approved. In 2027, once fully phased in, it will add $252 million in new tax money every single year.

"The 2024 referendum and the 2020 referendum, for that matter, were lifelines for this school district," said Rob Henken, immediate past president of Wisconsin Policy Form. "Not to pass any judgment of whether they should have been approved or not, but the fact that they were approved has clearly allowed the district to avoid the types of Draconian budget cuts and position cuts that otherwise would have been necessary."

The proposed budget calls for reorganizing the school district's headquarters and offers pay raises for staff. It also calls for adding 10 teachers for English as a second language and 35 special education teachers.

And how about salad bars? The budget proposal looks to add them to each high school.