MPS lead exposure; Fernwood Montessori reopens Friday

Fernwood Montessori School reopened to students and staff on Friday, April 25, after the school passed its clearance check by the City of Milwaukee Health Department (MHD).

The backstory:

Students and staff temporarily moved from Fernwood to Douglas when MPS closed the school back in March for stabilization and cleanup of lead hazards. MPS said the closure allowed for intensive work to proceed in the school.

No children at the school have been identified as having elevated lead levels in their blood in connection with lead dust at Fernwood.

Fernwood Montessori School

What they're saying:

"I am pleased that we will be able to reopen Fernwood and that students and families will be able to finish this school year in their building," Dr. Cassellius said. "Working in partnership with the City of Milwaukee Health Department has allowed us to move forward on our lead remediation work with urgency and precision. We have a lot more work to do in other buildings across our district and will move with the same level of urgency and care for those communities."

Two MPS schools – Starms Early Childhood Center and LaFollette School – remain closed due to lead.

Last week, MPS said the painting and renovations were about 75% complete at Starms. Cassellius said she expects that work will finish by the end of the month.

Work at LaFollette started on Tuesday, April 15. MPS said it could take four to five weeks to complete.