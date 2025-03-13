MPS lead exposure; screening clinic for students on March 15

The Brief MPS leaders on Thursday spoke about the upcoming lead screening clinic that will occur on March 15. Trowbridge Street School passed its clearance check following the latest round of lead hazard remediation and cleaning. MPS will continue enhanced cleaning and maintenance protocols throughout the building to ensure the school remains safe for students and staff.



Milwaukee Public School officials on Thursday, March 13 provided details on an upcoming lead clinic happening on Saturday, March 15. They will also offer updates on Trowbridge, Kagel and Maryland Montessori Schools.

The Milwaukee Health Department will provide lead screenings for MPS students on Saturday, March 15 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Bradley Tech School.

Lead testing

Children’s Wisconsin Next Door Clinic

Begins March 20

Every Tuesday and Thursday, 1-4 p.m.

Walk-in clinic, no appointment needed

MacCanon Brown Homeless Sanctuary

Free lead testing clinics for kids under 10 years old

Available on select Saturdays (contact the organization)

Sixteenth Street - Chavez Clinic

Tuesday, March 18

4 p.m. - 6 p.m.

For questions related to lead exposure, MPS families can contact Health Services Manager Tashanda Edelen at 414-438-3539.

For additional resources and educational materials, as well as general information on how to keep your child and home lead-safe, visit the Milwaukee Health Department's website, or call the MHD Lead Program at 414-286-2165.

Trowbridge reopening

Dig deeper:

The Milwaukee Health Department and Milwaukee Public Schools said on Wednesday, March 12, that Trowbridge Street School passed its clearance check following the latest round of lead hazard remediation and cleaning. MHD verified that lead dust levels now meet safety standards, allowing the school to reopen.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Students and staff may return to the building on Friday, March 14.

MPS will continue enhanced cleaning and maintenance protocols throughout the building to ensure the school remains safe for students and staff. MHD will remain engaged to support MPS in upholding safety standards.

MPS will also work to ensure students and staff only drink from filtered water stations.

Trowbridge School

The backstory:

The school temporarily closed on Monday, March 3. Trowbridge students were to relocate and attend Wisconsin Conservatory of Lifelong Learning for the time being.

MHD's February inspection found cracking, peeling, buckling paint on the walls, windowsills and doors of Trowbridge School. The old paint was coming through. The health department originally found first-floor windowsills averaged 45 times higher than federal lead safety standards.