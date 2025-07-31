MPS lead crisis; district making progress in remediation efforts

article

The Brief Progress is being made in removing lead hazards from Milwaukee Public Schools buildings. Nine schools have already been fully cleared of lead hazards. Dozens more schools will be fixed and cleared in the coming weeks.



Milwaukee Public Schools is making progress on its plan to remediate lead hazards in dozens of older schools.

MPS Superintendent Brenda Cassellius says there are more than 150 painters working to fix the problems.

Nine of the schools that had lead problems were officially cleared of lead hazards by the Milwaukee Health Department and are "ready to welcome students, families and employees."

There are 14 schools that are being worked on right now.

There are another 18 schools that will be worked on in the near future, with nine more schools after that.

Cassellius says the goal is that by the start of the school year, all elementary schools built before 1950 will be cleared by the health department.

The first day of classes for the 2025-26 school year will be Tuesday, Sep. 2.

Full school breakdown

What we know:

Nine schools that are officially cleared of lead hazards:

Brown Street School

Fernwood Montessori School

Kagel School

LaFollette School

Maryland Avenue Montessori School

Golda Meir School – Lower Campus

Starms Early Childhood Center

Trowbridge School of Great Lakes Studies

Westside Academy

14 schools in the next phase that are nearing completion of the stabilization process:

Academia de Lenguaje y Bellas Artes (ALBA)

Auer Avenue School

Forest Home Avenue School

Hartford University School

Hayes Bilingual School

Humboldt Park School

Longfellow School

MacDowell Montessori School

Milwaukee French Immersion School

Mitchell Integrated Arts School

Riley Dual Language Montessori School

Siefert School

Townsend Street School

Escuela Vieau

18 schools that are set to be stabilized in the coming days and weeks:

Barbee Montessori School

Bay View Montessori School – Lower Campus

Bay View Montessori School – Upper Campus

Burbank School

Burdick School

Cass Street School

Craig Montessori School

Doerfler School

Escuela Fratney

Greenfield Bilingual School

U.S. Grant School

Hawley Environmental School

Lincoln Avenue School

Manitoba School

Morgandale School

Neeskara School

Story School

Zablocki School

Nine schools that include some buildings with additions built after 1978, and others that have excess space with the ability to relocate classes internally:

81st Street School

Clarke Street School

Franklin School

Hampton School

Hi-Mount Community School

Hopkins Lloyd Community School

Keefe Avenue School

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. School

Sherman Multicultural Arts School

To learn more about the district's lead action plan, click here.