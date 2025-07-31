MPS lead crisis; district making progress in remediation efforts
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Public Schools is making progress on its plan to remediate lead hazards in dozens of older schools.
MPS Superintendent Brenda Cassellius says there are more than 150 painters working to fix the problems.
Nine of the schools that had lead problems were officially cleared of lead hazards by the Milwaukee Health Department and are "ready to welcome students, families and employees."
There are 14 schools that are being worked on right now.
There are another 18 schools that will be worked on in the near future, with nine more schools after that.
Cassellius says the goal is that by the start of the school year, all elementary schools built before 1950 will be cleared by the health department.
The first day of classes for the 2025-26 school year will be Tuesday, Sep. 2.
Full school breakdown
What we know:
Nine schools that are officially cleared of lead hazards:
- Brown Street School
- Fernwood Montessori School
- Kagel School
- LaFollette School
- Maryland Avenue Montessori School
- Golda Meir School – Lower Campus
- Starms Early Childhood Center
- Trowbridge School of Great Lakes Studies
- Westside Academy
14 schools in the next phase that are nearing completion of the stabilization process:
- Academia de Lenguaje y Bellas Artes (ALBA)
- Auer Avenue School
- Forest Home Avenue School
- Hartford University School
- Hayes Bilingual School
- Humboldt Park School
- Longfellow School
- MacDowell Montessori School
- Milwaukee French Immersion School
- Mitchell Integrated Arts School
- Riley Dual Language Montessori School
- Siefert School
- Townsend Street School
- Escuela Vieau
18 schools that are set to be stabilized in the coming days and weeks:
- Barbee Montessori School
- Bay View Montessori School – Lower Campus
- Bay View Montessori School – Upper Campus
- Burbank School
- Burdick School
- Cass Street School
- Craig Montessori School
- Doerfler School
- Escuela Fratney
- Greenfield Bilingual School
- U.S. Grant School
- Hawley Environmental School
- Lincoln Avenue School
- Manitoba School
- Morgandale School
- Neeskara School
- Story School
- Zablocki School
Nine schools that include some buildings with additions built after 1978, and others that have excess space with the ability to relocate classes internally:
- 81st Street School
- Clarke Street School
- Franklin School
- Hampton School
- Hi-Mount Community School
- Hopkins Lloyd Community School
- Keefe Avenue School
- Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. School
- Sherman Multicultural Arts School
To learn more about the district's lead action plan, click here.
