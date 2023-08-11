MPS launch free breakfast and lunch program for students

article

Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) are offering students free breakfast and lunch programs for the current school year through the program called the "Community Eligibility Provision."

According to a news release, all students enrolled at all MPS schools and MPS contracted schools may participate in the School Breakfast Program and the National School Lunch Program at no charge.

Household applications are not required to receive free meals, but applications may be distributed by the school to collect household income data for other programs that require this information. All students will be served breakfast and lunch at no charge at all MPS schools, and MPS contracted schools.



