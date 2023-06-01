MPS Kohler Scholar graduates honored: 'Couldn't believe it'

As high school graduates walk across the stage, many doing so this week, it's a milestone moment. For five Milwaukee Public Schools students, it is an honor.

Those MPS graduates were awarded the Kohler Scholars program – a $5,000 annual scholarship, professional mentorship and paid internship.

"This was the one essay that I was like, ‘I am going to spend a lot time and effort on to this,’" said recipient Kyla Chester-Hopkins. "This one was the one that impacted whether or not I would be able to go to college."

For Chester-Hopkins, the scholarship means opportunity and experience.

"I feel like youth really need to be out in the real world and experience what it’s like to go through different careers," she said.

Five MPS graduates awarded Kohler Scholars Program

Fellow recipient July Tun is still in shock he was picked.

"I couldn’t believe it," he said. "I double-checked, I triple-checked, and I even texted my counselor to see if this is legit – and then I’m like, ‘Oh my god.’"

The program is done in partnership with College Possible Milwaukee. The organization guides students through high school graduation and college. The nonprofit's annual event launch celebrated 136 graduates and sent them off to college.

"This class obviously was coming out of COVID during part of their high school journey," said Marco Morrison, College Possible executive director.

Morrison said he's proud of the diversity in the group and, no matter where they go to school, hopes the graduates come back "to find employment and career opportunities here in Milwaukee."

All of the recipients said they are super grateful. If you'd like to donate to College Possible, you can do so through the organization's website.