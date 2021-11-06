MPS job fair: Schools seek 100+ teachers, staff

As Milwaukee Public Schools and other school districts across Wisconsin face staffing shortages, the deadline passed for MPS employees to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or get an exemption. Fifteen percent of MPS employees did not provide either.

To address the shortage, all MPS schools had a representative ready to interview candidates on the spot at a job fair Saturday, Nov. 6.

"There’s opportunity pretty much for everyone within the organization," said Michael Harris, MPS senior director of talent management. "We have over 100 teaching positions that we need to fill, and of course we know we want those filled immediately. Our kids are waiting."

Harris said the job fair comes with MPS in continuous need of recruitment and retainment – the district looking to fill positions in the classroom and beyond.

"Teachers to support staff to building operations safety, assistance boiler service attendance," Harris said. "I am looking for bilingual teachers, I’m looking for manufacturing teachers for Project Lead the Way – those are highly-skilled positions that we need folks to fill – world language, as well as ESL."

Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) job fair at North Division High School

Eager for an opportunity, folks packed North Division High School looking for a job to support themselves and the students.

"Anything in the instructional recreation, or either engineering something along those lines," said job-seeker Jerome Joshua.

"I’m looking to work in the food industry in the kitchen," job-seeker Destiny Hamilton said. "Hoping to just be there for them in their time of need."

Those who took part know it takes quality workers in all positions to keep students in school, successfully learning in person.

"This is another opportunity to say: ‘Hey, community, let’s step up. Let’s do what we can. Let’s be the positive impact we want to be for our children within our communities,’" Harris said.

Anyone who could not attend Saturday's job fair can still apply online through the MPS website.