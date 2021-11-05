Expand / Collapse search

Preacher attacked outside Milwaukee school; no charges

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee

No charges: Preacher attacked outside Milwaukee school

No charges will be filed against the juveniles involved in an attack on a preacher outside a Milwaukee high school in September. The preacher was holding a graphic anti-abortion sign while engaging with the students.

MILWAUKEE - No charges will be filed against the juveniles involved in an attack on a preacher outside a Milwaukee high school in September, FOX6 News learned Thursday, Nov. 4.

According to a letter sent by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office, officials did review the case but did not specify why charges were not being filed.

The incident happened on Sept. 13 and was captured on video outside of Riverside University High School on the city's east side.

The preacher, Nicholas Heald, was punched after holding up a graphic anti-abortion sign and engaging in debates with students outside the school. After nearly 30 minutes, the attack began.

At the time, staff urged Heald to leave – heard in the video saying the students "don't want you here" and that he was "making the kids feel uncomfortable."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Heald told FOX6 News in September that he wanted police to charge the boys involved as a way to teach them that violence is not the answer.

Kyle Rittenhouse trial: Car dealership workers testify
article

Kyle Rittenhouse trial: Car dealership workers testify

Kyle Rittenhouse is accused of shooting and killing two men outside of a Kenosha car dealership. Friday, workers testified they did not ask for protection.

Jaheem Clark's family questions his death, police investigation
article

Jaheem Clark's family questions his death, police investigation

Family members of the man named as a person of interest in the disappearance of Mallery Muenzenberger and her son Major Harris spoke out for the first time Friday afternoon, Nov. 5.

23rd and Nash shooting in Milwaukee; 1 wounded, no arrests
article

23rd and Nash shooting in Milwaukee; 1 wounded, no arrests

The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Thursday, Nov. 4 near 23rd and Nash.