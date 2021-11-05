Preacher attacked outside Milwaukee school; no charges

No charges will be filed against the juveniles involved in an attack on a preacher outside a Milwaukee high school in September, FOX6 News learned Thursday, Nov. 4.

According to a letter sent by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office, officials did review the case but did not specify why charges were not being filed.

The incident happened on Sept. 13 and was captured on video outside of Riverside University High School on the city's east side.

The preacher, Nicholas Heald, was punched after holding up a graphic anti-abortion sign and engaging in debates with students outside the school. After nearly 30 minutes, the attack began.

At the time, staff urged Heald to leave – heard in the video saying the students "don't want you here" and that he was "making the kids feel uncomfortable."

Heald told FOX6 News in September that he wanted police to charge the boys involved as a way to teach them that violence is not the answer.