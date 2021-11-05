Milwaukee COVID positivity rises, case burden dips

The Milwaukee Health Department (MHD) on Friday, Nov. 5 reported declining COVID-19 case trends – but a rise in positivity – for the preceding week.

According to MHD, the city saw 126.6 new cases per 100,000 people. The disease burden is down from the previous week's 135.2 cases per 100,000. The gating criteria designation remains at "high" transmission.

Percent positivity rose slightly to 5.8%, still considered "moderate" transmission. The gating criteria was reported at 5.5% the previous week.

"The approval of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for our young children is a monumental step in protecting our community against the COVID-19 virus," said Milwaukee Health Commissioner Kirsten Johnson. "We strongly encourage all parents, grandparents, guardians and caretakers to talk to the children in their lives about the importance of getting the COVID-19 vaccine."

As of this week, 58.6% of Milwaukee residents age 16 or older are fully vaccinated and 63.6% have received at least one dose, MHD said.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, Milwaukee County is the only southeastern Wisconsin county experiencing "high" – as opposed to "very high" – COVID-19 case activity as of Friday.

COVID vaccines for kids

On Nov. 4, the Northwest Health Center, Southside Health Center, and Menomonee Valley Drive-Thru began administering the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11. Children who receive their COVID-19 vaccine at these sites will also be given a free ticket to the Milwaukee County Zoo while supplies last. All children under the age of 18 will require parent or guardian permission to receive the vaccine.

Beginning Monday, Nov. 8, the Milwaukee Health Department will partner with Milwaukee Public Schools, Seton Catholic Schools and Children’s Wisconsin to vaccinate Milwaukee-area children. These 22 community clinics will primarily focus on vaccinating the newly-eligible 5 to 11 year old demographic but will also offer first, second and booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccine for any eligible individual without an appointment.

The full schedule of school vaccine clinics, along with Milwaukee Health Department clinics and hours, can be found at Milwaukee.gov/COVIDvax. Additional vaccination opportunities and locations near you can be found by at HealthyMKE.com.

