Milwaukee beats New York for 'best US city' in Twitter poll

When you think of things that make Milwaukee great, things like beer, cheese, the lakefront, and, of course, the people probably come to mind. And according to 70% of voters on Twitter, they agree. And that makes Milwaukee the best city in the country.

In a final head-to-head match-up against the nation's largest city in The 2021 Gray Invitational – a Twitter user's poll that aims to rank the best city in the U.S. -- Milwaukee took top prize in the contest that ended Saturday morning.

The poll's creator is Nolan Gray, who according to his listed bio a Los Angeles-based Twitter user. While the poll was apparently sponsored, Gray provided no clear objective for the bracket.

The poll was first posted on Oct. 25 and started with 64 cities. Finalist New York City – along with Chicago, Dallas and Los Angeles – were the listed No. 1 seeds in the tournament-style bracket. Milwaukee was a No. 10 seed in its section.

Milwaukee unseated No. 7 Austin in its first-round matchup and surpassed No. 2 Miami in the second round. No. 3 seed San Francisco fell to Milwaukee next, setting up a head-to-head between Milwaukee and Minneapolis. Milwaukee advanced from there to set up a heavy underdog matchup in the semifinals against its neighbor down I-94.

Milwaukee defeated Chicago in that semifinal with 51.9% of the vote among more than 9,500 votes cast.

In the championship round against the Big Apple, it wasn't even close. Taking 70% of the votes, the Cream City reigned supreme.

Each round of polling was open for 24 hours on Twitter.

