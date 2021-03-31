Expand / Collapse search

MPS invites families to Virtual Family Engagement Sessions

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) is inviting district students and families to attend the Return to the Classroom Virtual Family Engagement Sessions starting Wednesday, March 31.

Each session will help families navigate from remote learning to in-person learning while anticipating what to expect as students safely return to the classroom.

According to a press release, topics will cover academic expectations, bus transportation, support that will be provided by school nurses, procedures for sick children, wellness checks at home, and before and after-school care. Families will get information about school routines, procedures, and safety measures being taken during the transition back to school buildings.

When:

  • Wednesday, March 31, 2021, 5:30 pm - K3 – Grade 3
  • Wednesday, April 14, 2021, 5:30 pm - Grades 4 – 8
  • Wednesday, April 21, 2021, 5:30 pm - High school

Where:

Virtually via Zoom. Families can register using this link and will receive login information after they register.

Recordings of these Zoom sessions will be available at mymps.org. Spanish interpretation will be available.

