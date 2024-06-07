Milwaukee mayor to address MPS funding issues, next steps

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson is scheduled to talk about the plans leaders have to address and solve immediate problems at Milwaukee Public Schools.

The most urgent? How the district will operate without more than $16 million dollars.

The news conference is scheduled to be held on Friday, June 7 at 10:30 a.m. FOX6 plans to stream it online.

The state officially decided to keep this month's financial aid from MPS.

The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction (DPI) warned about this. It says MPS misreported its finances and failed to turn in the data. The district's former comptroller says the administration could've stopped this.

He says the financial department uses an outdated system and some auditors are too hands-off. But he also says there's just a lack of auditors to do the job overall.

The administration was aware of these issues, including Superintendent Keith Posley.

But the former comptroller shifts blame to someone else entirely: Matthew Chason, Senior Director of the District's Office of Accountability.

"Whoever designed the system to begin with, I would just totally take care of them. That person should go. That would be the only person I would say has not taken responsibility for it and has not even been mentioned in this whole thing," said former MPS Comptroller Alfredo Balmaseda.

Next week, the board will talk about candidates it's considering to take over as interim superintendent.

Leaders say it's possible they may even appoint someone.

The board will also consider voting on the budget proposal. That's been postponed since the superintendent resigned earlier this week.