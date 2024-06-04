MPS superintendent Keith Posley resigns; school district's next steps

The superintendent of Milwaukee Public Schools is stepping down.

In the agreement between superintendent Keith Posley and the school board, Posley acknowledges his irrevocable resignation from the board effective June 30. His departure includes a severance of around $160,000.

Now that Posley is out, what happens next?

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Former Waukesha superintendent Todd Gray is investigating as an external financial consultant, earning $80 an hour.

He said he’s only been on the job two days, but is committed to sorting out MPS’ financial scandal that has put the school district in jeopardy of losing millions in state aid.

The state’s Department of Public Instruction said the district is more than eight months behind on sending critical financial reports to the agency.

"The bottom line is getting information to DPI in a timely manner so that the district will not lose any aid," Gray said. "We’re going to work very hard toward resolving the issue."

On Tuesday morning, June 4, thousands of MPS families woke up to the bombshell news of Posley's resignation.

Related article

Angela Harris is both a teacher and parent in the district. She was among the dozens calling for Posley’s removal.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

"My phone just started buzzing nonstop," she said. "I think we were moving into a space where we were feeling 100% unheard and now this is a step in the right direction."

Gray said he's navigated financial issues with other districts and is working with all parties involved.

"It’s the district finance team, there may be some others involved in that particular area, but that’s part of the exploration that I am doing," he said.

In the meantime, Eduardo Galvan will temporarily take over operations. He's the southwest regional superintendent.

Additionally, a decision has not been made on MPS’ proposed $1.5 billion budget.