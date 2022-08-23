MPS: Free meals for students available this school year

article

Milwaukee Public Schools is participating in a free breakfast and lunch program for the 2022–23 school year called the "Community Eligibility Provision," the district announced Tuesday, Aug. 23.

All students enrolled throughout the district may participate in the "School Breakfast Program and the National School Lunch Program." All students will be served breakfast and lunch at no charge at all MPS schools and MPS contracted schools.

Household applications are not required to receive free meals, MPS said, but applications may be distributed by the school to collect household income data for other programs that require this information.

For additional information on the free meal program, families should contact:

Milwaukee Public Schools Department of Nutrition Services

Attention: Omer Abdullah, Director

5225 W. Vliet St., Milwaukee, WI 53208

414-475-8370

schoolnutrition@milwaukee.k12.wi.us

MPS early enrollment began on Aug. 15, while the traditional calendar starts on Tuesday, Sept. 6. Families interested in enrolling can use the MPS School Enrollment Guide online to learn about programs or enroll online.