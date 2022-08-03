MPS Foundation: Back-to-School Supply Drive launched

article

The seventh annual No Empty Backpacks School Supplies Drive launched Wednesday, Aug. 3 and runs through Sept. 16. The MPS Foundation and its partners are setting out to raise $50,000 to assist with back-to-school expenses.

MPS Foundation works directly with Milwaukee Public Schools to ensure that supplies get into the hands of the students and families that need them the most.

The money raised will give students a backpack full of supplies, including notebooks, calculators, pencils, highlighters, and more.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"This effort is about dignity for our students," said John Kersey, MPS Foundation Board President. "No student in our community should have to be uncertain of having essential school supplies. This also helps alleviate many teachers' financial burdens in their classrooms. We encourage those individuals and companies, that are able, to donate to this campaign."