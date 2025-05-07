MPS 'excesses' 181 academics office positions in reorganization efforts

article

The Brief Milwaukee Public Schools Superintendent Brenda Cassellius said 181 academic office roles will be impacted by reorganization efforts. The move is to send more staff into school buildings. Around 40 employees – who are certified teachers – will be offered classroom teaching positions.



Changes are coming to jobs within Milwaukee Public Schools in efforts to reorganize the school district.

What we know:

In a letter obtained by FOX6 News on Wednesday, May 7, MPS Superintendent Brenda Cassellius shared with employees that 181 academic office jobs are being "excessed" to shrink positions at the central MPS academic office. Staff impacted by the decision were notified the same day the letter was sent.

The move is to send more staff into school buildings. Around 40 employees – who are certified teachers – will be offered classroom teaching positions, and about 140 positions will be immediately reposted. Current employees in these positions can reapply for their jobs, which include academic coaches and literacy specialists.

Cassellius wants to move many into more school-based positions. Many positions are classified as "academic coaches" and "literacy specialists."

Dig deeper:

Cassellius said the decision is meant to fill vacant teaching positions in schools so that more students start the next school year in classrooms led by certified teachers. She said MPS is anticipating about 80 or more vacant teaching positions at the start of the 2025-26 school year without the job shifts.

She noted that she is not happy with academic outcomes for students, saying they are not where they should be. It was also noted that cutting the jobs would help restructure the school district to benefit schools and students.

Cassellius said cutting jobs at the central office will include additional support and resources for embedded teacher professional development and school-level instructional leadership.

She said more details on the reorganizing will be provided through the budget process in upcoming weeks.

The full letter can be read below: