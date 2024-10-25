MPS enrollment down; school closures, mergers on the table

The Brief MPS enrollment is down 32% over the past 20 years, district data shows. The district's interim superintendent said school mergers may be necessary. A consultant's findings will be presented to the school board on Tuesday.



As Milwaukee Public Schools deals with declining enrollment, school mergers or closures aren't just a possibility – they're probable.

FOX6 News sat down with Eduardo Galvan, MPS' interim superintendent, on Friday before the school board will hear a consultant's presentation on how to best move forward.

MPS is still the largest school district in the state, but it's a lot smaller than it used to be. District data shows enrollment is down 32% over the past 20 years.

"We want to make sure that we're able to provide the best educational experiences for our students, whether that be in a building, whether that be through a program, making sure that we have appropriate staffing in all of our buildings," Galvan said.

For Galvan, the challenge now is having the right number of schools and buildings to meet the district's needs. He said overall capacity is around 80%, but that number is deceiving.

As budget documents show, 42 schools are "significantly underutilized," and 42 others are "significantly overutilized."

"We're gonna have to have those tough conversations if and when we get to that point about merging schools," said Galvan. "If a school is closed or merged, how do we make it so that 'accepting school,' so to speak, has everything that a student should have, right?"

FOX6 News asked Galvan if the current number of buildings is sustainable for the district.

"Within our city, we've seen shifts in students from one school to another in the course of a year, two years or three years," Galvan answered. "I guess my answer would be: Do we need to possibly merge some schools? I believe so. When does that need to happen? That's up to the community."

Since April, a consultant has reviewed every MPS school, its condition and its usage. Those findings will be presented to the school board on Tuesday, and each school will be sorted into one of four categories:

Building and programmatic investments

Building addition

Closure/merger

Ongoing monitoring and evaluation

But Galvan warns that labels do not equal action. He said, should MPS choose to close or merge any schools, the process would likely take years.

"We're gonna continue to take feedback from our community, and try to do what's best for our students," he said.