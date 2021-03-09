2 new vaccination sites opening Tuesday in Milwaukee for educators

Beginning Tuesday, March 9, Milwaukee Public Schools employees will be able to get vaccinated at North Division High School. Educators outside of MPS can go to Mitchell Library. It will be open from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The vaccination sites are part of the new partnership between the Milwaukee Health Department, Children’s Wisconsin, and the Medical College of Wisconsin.

The Milwaukee Health Department is prioritizing teachers for vaccinations during the first two weeks of Phase 1b eligibility. This is an effort to get students and teachers safely back to the classroom for in-person learning.

The Milwaukee Public Schools Board is set to meet in March to discuss the phased-in approach.

Through mid-March, some 17,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine will be made available for educators who live or work in Milwaukee. The health department estimates there are 25,000 educators in Milwaukee.

North Division High School is open 1 p.m. - 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.

That is in addition to the Wisconsin Center offering shots seven days a week.