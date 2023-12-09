MPS Battle of the Drumlines at Rufus King: 'It was a big crowd'

article

The Milwaukee Public Schools "Battle of the Drumlines" put seven school groups to the test Saturday, Dec. 9.

The 21st annual event was held at Rufus King High School. Three MPS schools' exhibition drumlines and a community drum corps also performed.

"It was wonderful because, like, this was my first win at King as a drum person. It was a big crowd," said Rufus King sophomore Tyler Hampton,. "I was nervous at first, but then at the end I was like, I'm getting started already."

The competing MPS high schools were:

Reagan

Bradley Tech

Rufus King (junior varsity)

Rufus King (varsity)

Riverside

Marshall

Washington

The exhibition drumlines were from MacDowell Montessori High School and two middle schools – Parkside School for the Arts and Humboldt Park School.