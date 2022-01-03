MPS COVID testing; delayed return to in-person learning

As students return to the classroom following the holiday break, some districts are now are offering students the chance to get tested. And some districts have halted in-person learning.

South Division High School is one of the six Milwaukee public schools offering COVID-19 testing Monday

Isabel Havana joins others lining up before testing opens. She says she had some symptoms.

"It’s pretty scary," she said.

Six Milwaukee public schools are offering testing until 7 tonight.

"Everyone needs to stay home and let this virus go by. That’s the only thing we can do, there is nothing else we can do. Stay home," she said.

School was supposed to kick off the new year Tuesday in person...

Sunday we met a teacher getting ready by testing.

("I just want to get tested to make sure my students are safe come Tuesday, when we start school again, so I wouldn't spread anything to them," said Michael Schmidt, an MPS teacher.

But with positive cases among staff rising---plans changed late Sunday.

"It means I have to stay home and take care of him, be with him, for another week," said Havana.

Milwaukee Public Schools shut the door on in-person learning for another week, moving all schools virtually.

"It’s not good. I don’t think it’s good because they don’t learn anything at home. I mean it’s not the same as being in the class," said Havana.

Wisconsin health data show that 20% of COVID-19 cases are people 19 and younger.

Though the risks of their hospitalization are rare, throughout the pandemic, Wisconsin reports 1% of COVID-19 positive children were hospitalized.

Milwaukee Public School's goal right now is to open up school doors for all students in one week on Jan. 10.

