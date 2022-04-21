MPS COVID relief funds teacher incentives plan approved

article

Milwaukee Public Schools Board of School Directors approved a plan Thursday night, April 21 to spend COVID relief funds.

The board discussed a plan to use the money to ensure there are enough teachers.

Superintendent Keith Posley proposed giving them incentives to persuade them to keep their job instead of retiring.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Advertisement

After more than 30 minutes of discussion, the motion to approve the proposed budget for coronavirus relief funds passed 8-1.

