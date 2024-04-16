article

A Milwaukee Public Schools contractor, already charged in a February drive-by shooting, is now accused of sexually assaulting a student.

When police interviewed 31-year-old Oshai Williams about the shooting, court documents state she admitted she had an "inappropriate relationship" with the 16-year-old boy accused of pulling the trigger. She would not describe it beyond that, but the boy did.

A criminal complaint states Williams admitted to driving the car as the 16-year-old used her gun to fire 30 rounds into a home on Feb. 1. A second complaint, filed on Sunday, explains why Williams was with a boy almost half her age in the first place.

The Bureau of Child Welfare interviewed the 16-year-old last week. According to the new complaint filed against Williams, the two met at Marshall High School when Williams was teaching Spanish. The boy confirmed the two were in a relationship that included sex.

"This was a consensual relationship where one of the parties was not old enough to consent," said W. Scott Nelson, an assistant state public defender.

"That means there wasn't a consensual relationship. You cannot consent if you are a child. Period," Court Commissioner Barry Phillips said.

FOX6 News reached out to MPS, and the school district said in a statement it did not hire Williams directly – a staffing agency brought her on as a contractor. Still, MPS said it will address any "personnel matter" in line with district policy.

"MPS is aware of misconduct allegations related to an individual who was contracted to perform work at one of our schools. The individual has never been an employee of Milwaukee Public Schools.

In accordance with District policy and Federal and State law, the District does not comment on the circumstances of our individual students and their families.

MPS takes all matters seriously that impact the well-being, learning, and advancement of our students. All personnel matters are addressed according to district policy."