Milwaukee shooting; home shot up near 28th and Auer, woman accused

A 30-year-old Milwaukee woman is now charged in connection with a shooting that happened near 28th and Auer in Milwaukee on Feb. 1. The accused is Oshai Williams – and she faces the following criminal counts:

Second-degree recklessly endangering safety

Endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon (from vehicle)

According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police were dispatched to an apartment building near 28th and Auer on Thursday, Feb. 1 for a shots fired complaint. Officers spoke with a man who said he, a woman and their three children were in their residents and heard several gunshots striking his residence. The man "looked out of the living room window and observed a white vehicle driving westbound firing gunshots toward his residence. (The man) stated that a bullet almost struck him in the arm," the complaint says.

Officers spotted four bullet strikes to the living room windows and one bullet strike to the laundry room window.

Later on Feb. 1, a detective spoke with defendant Oshai Williams. She stated she was with a man -- and that man "received a phone call that she interpreted as a taunt regarding an incident where her residence was shot into a few days earlier," the complaint says. Williams said the man told her to drive to the area of 28th and Auer. When they got to the area, Williams told police the man who was with her took a Glock handgun from her purse "and began shooting out of the passenger side window at the building," the complaint says. Williams told police where the firearm could be located. Officers went to the location -- and recovered a Glock model 45 9mm handgun.

Williams made her initial appearance in Milwaukee County court on Tuesday, Feb. 6. Cash bond was set at $15,000.