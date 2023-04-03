MPS 'call to action' town hall over controversial feasibility study

A Milwaukee Public Schools board member held a town hall meeting Monday night, April 3 after a proposal for a feasibility study was rejected by the board.

The Milwaukee Teachers' Education Association was against the controversial proposal.

Aisha Carr spoke to about 25 people at Washington High School. She talked about her original proposal, one that would explore different instruction models.

The Milwaukee Teachers' Education Association was against the other proposal because they say it would have added more work for teachers and extended school days for students.

"This proposal was my idea to create change in four years," said Carr.

For the second year, Carr's feasibility study proposal was rejected.

"The purpose of the study was to explore different models to meet the needs of the whole child including the parents, the community," said Carr.

Carr said the different models included four days focused on core academics like reading and mathematics and the fifth day dedicated to extended learning.

"Offer paid apprenticeship opportunities," said Carr. "We offer electives like music and arts, physical education, but we also engage in our community organizations and small businesses that are already doing programming in our schools."

In a letter to the school board, the Milwaukee Teachers' Education Association was against this because it would potentially add more time to school days to adhere to the Department of Public Instruction requirements.

Carr said she disagrees.

"The proposal was never intended to reduce instructional time," said Carr. "The proposal was to restructure our educational instructional models."

Even though the proposal was rejected, Carr is going back to the drawing board to create a new proposal.

"We’re gonna take a look at the feasibility study proposal," said Carr. "We’re gonna dissect it, what the community wants to prioritize, and we’re gonna make it improved and better proposal."

Carr said she is holding a planning session to begin the draft of the new proposal on May 1 at Washington High School.

She said the goal is to bring the new proposal to the school board before discussions on the budget.