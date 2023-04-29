MPS budget proposal; school district releases 2023-24 plan

article

Milwaukee Public Schools on Friday, April 28 released the proposed budget for the 2023-24 school year.

According to a news release, the nearly $1.5 billion budget invests in students, staff and schools while "enhancing academic outcomes."

For every dollar budgeted in the MPS School Operations Fund, the release said, 94% is used to educate and support children in Milwaukee.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The 2023-24 budget proposal is a $372.1 million (19.9%) decrease from the amended budget adopted for the current school year, MPS said. The following changes are proposed for 2023-24:

Increase school funding by $19.1 million

Restore revenue to the Construction Fund to continue facility investments

Attract/retain staff through employee salary schedules, proposed cost‐of‐living increase

Increase access to music, art and physical education in schools following voter-approved 2020 referendum

Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS)

The public can view the proposed budget at on the MPS website. It will be presented to the Milwaukee Board of School Directors Committee on Strategic Planning and Budget on Thursday, May 4.

Members of the public can comment on the proposed budget at the meeting, which will take place in the Central Services Auditorium at 5:30 p.m. that day. Instructions for public testimony can be found on the district's website as well.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Statement from MPS Superintendent Dr. Keith Posley:

"In this proposed budget, Milwaukee Public Schools uses its resources wisely while offering the best educational opportunities possible for students.

"Not only does the budget address the needs of students and staff for the next school year, it addresses the needs of the district in the future."