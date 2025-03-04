MPS approves school resource officers, new superintendent in meeting

article

The Brief The Milwaukee Board of School Directors approved its intergovernmental agreement for student resource officers to return on Tuesday. The board also approved the contract for the next superintendent, Dr. Brenda Cassellius. MPS board members held a special meeting on Tuesday to do both.



Milwaukee Public Schools made two important decisions at its Tuesday night, March 4, special meeting.

What we know:

The Milwaukee Board of School Directors approved its intergovernmental agreement for student resource officers to return to schools. This follows the Milwaukee Common Council’s vote earlier Tuesday to approve its agreement.

Related article

This means the Common Council agreed to split the cost of hiring and training officers with MPS. The next step is making sure these 25 officers start work for the district by March 15. Otherwise, the city risks paying a fine of $1,000 a day.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Dig deeper:

March 15 will also be Dr. Brenda Cassellius’ first day with MPS as its next superintendent, as the MPS school board approved her contract at the meeting.

Brenda Cassellius

The contract approved by the board is for two years, a duration not-to-exceed mandated by Wisconsin state law.

MPS Interim Superintendent Eduardo Galván will assist Cassellius in the transition. Cassellius was chosen from three finalists after months of searching.