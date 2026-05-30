Former MPS board member Aisha Carr to pay $2.8K in restitution

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The Brief A former Milwaukee Public Schools board member has been ordered to pay more than $2,000 in restitution. Aisha Carr is already serving probation for filling out a defective campaign finance report. She resigned from the school board amid an investigation in May 2024.



A former Milwaukee Public Schools board member serving probation for filling out a defective campaign finance report has now been ordered to pay more than $2,000 in restitution.

In court:

Milwaukee County Judge Jorge Fragoso sentenced Aisha Carr to 18 months of probation in February and ordered her to complete 50 hours of community service.

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On Thursday, Fragoso further ordered Carr to pay $2,808 in restitution to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services as a condition of her probation.

The backstory:

Carr resigned from the Milwaukee Board of School Directors in May 2024. Prosecutors were investigating her at that time for possible misconduct in office that seemed to center on where she lived.

The next month, Carr was formally charged with two felonies: misconduct in office and theft (false representation). That case was one of two that was later dismissed but read into a third case.

Prosecutors accused Carr of breaking laws about food stamps and campaign finance reports, as well as misrepresenting whether she was really living in the MPS district she represented on the school board.

In that third case filed against her, Carr was charged with 11 total felonies. She pleaded guilty to one felony in December, and the rest of the charges were ultimately dismissed.

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