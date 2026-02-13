Former MPS board member Aisha Carr sentenced to probation

article

The Brief Aisha Carr, a former MPS board member, was sentenced to probation on Friday. She was convicted of filling out a defective campaign finance report.



A former Milwaukee Public Schools board member was sentenced to probation on Friday for filling out a defective campaign finance report.

In court:

A judge sentenced Aisha Carr to 18 months of probation. She was also ordered to complete 50 hours of community service, and a restitution hearing in the case has been scheduled for March.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

The backstory:

Carr resigned from the Milwaukee Board of School Directors in May 2024. Prosecutors were investigating her at that time for possible misconduct in office that seemed to center on where she lived.

The next month, Carr was formally charged with two felonies: misconduct in office and theft (false representation). That case was one of two that was later dismissed but read into a third case.

Featured article

Prosecutors accused Carr of breaking laws about food stamps and campaign finance reports, as well as misrepresenting whether she was really living in the MPS district she represented on the school board.

In that third case filed against her, Carr was charged with 11 total felonies. She pleaded guilty to one felony in December, and the rest of the charges were ultimately dismissed.