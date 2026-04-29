MPS students competing in 3D print shoe design competition

The Brief A local competition is inspiring kids who have a passion for fashion. The contest is allowing students to 3D print their own sneaker designs. Designs will also be submitted to a digital sneaker museum.



Milwaukee Public Schools students are getting creative with their kicks. Kids are competing in a 3D Shoe Printing Contest, sponsored by the AntetokounBros Deer District Store.

Shoe design contest

Dig deeper:

AntetokounBros store director, Nemo Ruparel, says he's not only a Milwaukee native, but he also loves sneakers – and he's been on a mission to give back to the city.

Now, partnering with Milwaukee Public Schools, students are taking that passion for fashion to a new level.

The rules for the 3D Shoe Printing Contest are simple: students will design a show, either as an individual or a group. Their shoe designs will then be printed using a 3D printing machine, developing into a miniature-sized shoe.

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What they're saying:

"For the youth, there are a lot more opportunities that are presenting themselves, so doing things in the community -- it's cool to see different things pop up," said Nemo Ruparel.

Designs will be scored, and the prices will follow.

Several Milwaukee Public Schools will be represented. Designs will also be submitted to a digital sneaker museum.