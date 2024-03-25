Female officer boost; Milwaukee Police Department looks to grow

Women behind the badge united in the kitchen for an in-depth personal conversation as we near the end of Women’s History Month.

Several Milwaukee police officers are hoping to inspire the next generation.

Breaking barriers and now bread, some of Milwaukee's finest celebrated the month by cooking up a special meal for HerStory in Blue: Empowering Women in Law Enforcement on Monday, March 25.

Sgt. Jasmine Arce has over 20 years on the job, inspired by her mother, who was also a Milwaukee police officer.

"My story is continuously changing, growing and evolving," Arce said. "I knew in my heart I always wanted to help somebody."

On Monday’s menu, an Asian-inspired meal was planned by Adam Procell. As someone formerly incarcerated, his group Paradigm Shyft hosted the dinner, as continued efforts to defy stereotypes.

"Law enforcement is perceived to be a very male-dominated world," Procell said. "Some of the strongest people I ever met are women in law enforcement, so just trying to come together, create a meal together."

Officer Jamie Sromalla said the department wants to hire more women.

"MPD is trying to increase the percentage of the recruit classes by 30% by 2030," she said. "We need women. We’re short as a department."

As for earning a seat at the table, Sromalla and Arce said the following is in the secret sauce:

"Good role models, patience, confidence and just being able to relate to the people you serve," Sromalla said.

"Passion, love and being pure," Arce said. "Probably the same I would put in my food."

For more on the MPD’s recruitment efforts, visit the city's Fire and Police Commission page.