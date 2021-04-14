MPD: Woman shot, seriously wounded in domestic violence incident

Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Wednesday, April 14 near 49th and Fairmount. It happened at approximately 6:58 a.m.

Police say the victim, a 27-year-old woman from Milwaukee, sustained serious injuries. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Officials say the shooting is domestic violence-related.

Milwaukee police continue to seek a known suspect. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App for a cash reward.