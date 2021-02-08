Expand / Collapse search

MPD: Woman punched, stabbed near KK and Linus in Bay View

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a domestic violence incident that led to a 33-year-old woman being stabbed near S. Kinnickinnic Avenue and E. Linus Street on Sunday evening, Feb. 7.

Officials say the incident happened shortly before 7 p.m. During an argument, the suspect punched and stabbed the victim with a knife.

The woman was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect, a 41-year-old man from Milwaukee, was arrested.

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

