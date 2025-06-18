MPD wants facial recognition technology; community shares concern

The Brief The Milwaukee Police Department is hoping to expand its use of facial recognition technology. Data company Biometrica Systems initially pitched the idea to the police department back in April. While MPD said it will help enhance public safety, some residents say studies show the risks outweigh the benefits.



There is controversy over the possible use of facial recognition technology by the Milwaukee Police Department.

What we know:

MPD and city leaders took on the trade at an Equal Rights Commission meeting on Wednesday, June 18. It was packed with dozens of community members concerned over the potential implementation of this technology.

MPD is considering trading 2.5 million mug shots for facial recognition technology.

"We have a lot of violent crimes happening – summer-limited number of detectives – a lot of violent crimes happening," MPD Chief of Staff Heather Huff said. We’d like to have this tool."

Data company Biometrica Systems initially pitched the idea to the police department back in April.

MPD said the tech will be used to help investigators solve crimes. Biometrica will take MPD's data to store in what the company calls a "BlackBox."

"Generates a lead to us," Huff said. "It's a lead generator and I want to make it very clear that's how our agency will use it."

On Wednesday night, the department showed examples of how tech has helped identify suspects in previous criminal cases.

But while MPD said it will help enhance public safety, some residents say studies show the risks outweigh the benefits.

"While they may have good intentions, once data enters the pipeline, it's used in ways we cannot stop," ACLU of Wisconsin advocacy director Amanda Merkwae said.

A study by the U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology said demographics play a role in the outcomes facial recognition tech produces. It said tech often has high misidentification rates among people of color and other marginalized groups.

"FRT has led to wrongful arrests in other areas across the country – in most of those wrongful arrests the individuals are Black," Merkwae said. "The disparities that come with the technology… disparity comes from the misuse of technology."

Huff said the department would implement strict policies to prevent misuse from happening.

What's next:

Next month, the ERC will determine a recommendation for the Milwaukee Common Council.