MPD: Triple shooting leaves 1 dead near 42nd and Burleigh

Police are investigating a triple shooting that happened near 42nd and Burleigh shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday.

A 36-year-old male from Milwaukee was pronounced deceased at the scene. A 31-year-old male from Milwaukee and a 40-year-old male from Waukesha are being treated at local hospitals for non-life-threatening injuries.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting remain under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.