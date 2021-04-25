Expand / Collapse search

MPD: Triple shooting leaves 1 dead near 42nd and Burleigh

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Police are investigating a triple shooting that happened near 42nd and Burleigh shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday.

A 36-year-old male from Milwaukee was pronounced deceased at the scene. A 31-year-old male from Milwaukee and a 40-year-old male from Waukesha are being treated at local hospitals for non-life-threatening injuries.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting remain under investigation. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

Police: 2 shot, wounded in separate Milwaukee shootings
slideshow

Police: 2 shot, wounded in separate Milwaukee shootings

The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating two shootings that happened Saturday, April 24.

Wauwatosa police arrest attempted homicide suspect after shooting
slideshow

Wauwatosa police arrest attempted homicide suspect after shooting

Police said the suspect caused a car crash and then fired shots at a victim in a targeted attack. No injuries were reported.