MPD: Teen plays with gun which discharges, wounding 19-year-old

Milwaukee police have a 16-year-old boy in custody in connection with the shooting of a 19-year-old near 107th and Villard on Thursday, Jan. 7.

Officials say the suspect was playing with a gun around 5:15 p.m. when it discharged, subsequently striking the victim.

The victim, a 19-year-old man from Milwaukee, suffered non-life-threatening injuries. He walked to a nearby hospital for treatment.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.