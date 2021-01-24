MPD: Suspects sought in 2 separate shootings; 2 injured

Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shootings that left two people injured Saturday, Jan. 23 into Sunday, Jan. 24.

The first shooting happend around 3:15 p.m. Saturday near 39th and Townsend. The victim and suspects were involved in an argument when the suspects fired several shots subsequently striking the victim.

The victim, a 39-year-old man from Milwaukee, sustained serious injuries. He walked into the hospital for treatment and is listed in stable condition.

The second shooting happened around 2 a.m. near Fond du Lac and Baldwin on the city's northwest side.

The victim, a 24-year-old man from Milwaukee, sustained non-life threatening injuries and walked into the hospital for treatment.

The circumstances leading up to both of these shootings are under investigation.

Milwaukee police seek unknown suspects in each case. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.

