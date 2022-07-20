MPD squad involved in crash; striking driver ran red light

Two people were taken into custody Tuesday, July 19 following a crash involving a Milwaukee Police Department squad car. It happened around 4:21 p.m. near 27th and Vliet.

According to police, the striking vehicle disregarded the red traffic signal at W. Vliet Street and struck an occupied MPD squad.

The driver, a 16-year-old Milwaukee boy, and the passenger, a 21-year-old Milwaukee man fled the scene on foot. They were apprehended and taken into custody after a short foot pursuit.

The three officers sustained minor injuries and were taken to the hospital for treatment.

The striking vehicle was stolen.

Charges are expected from the Milwaukee County Attorney’s Office in the coming days.