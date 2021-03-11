Expand / Collapse search

MPD squad involved in crash near MLK and Locust, 2 in custody

MILWAUKEE - An investigation is underway following an accident involving a Milwaukee Police squad and another vehicle Thursday morning, March 11. The crash happened around 12:44 a.m. near Martin Luther King Drive and Locust. 

According to police, the two-person squad was traveling east on Locust through the intersection of Martin Luther King Drive with the green light. The other vehicle traveled north through the same intersection disregarding the red light, striking the squad.

The officers were taken to a local hospital for their injuries. The two occupants of the striking vehicle were also taken to the hospital for their injuries.

Both occupants of the striking vehicle were taken into custody. Everyone involved in the incident is expected to survive.

