MPD squad involved in crash; striking driver arrested for OWI

A Milwaukee Police Department squad car was involved in a crash Thursday morning, Sept. 28 near 76th and Silver Spring. It happened around 5 a.m.

According to police, the squad was struck by the driver of a vehicle that failed to yield the right-of-way while conducting a left turn.

The driver of the striking vehicle and one police officer were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the striking vehicle was taken into custody for operating while intoxicated.