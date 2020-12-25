MPD: Shots fired near 31st and Glendale; 42-year-old man wounded

Milwaukee police are seeking unknown suspects after a 42-year-old man was shot and wounded near 31st and Glendale Avenue on Friday morning, Dec. 25.

Officials say the shooting incident happened around 10 a.m. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment -- and is listed in stable condition.

Anyone with any information on this incident is urged to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.