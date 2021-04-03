Expand / Collapse search

MPD: Shooting on Milwaukee's south side leaves 1 dead, 2 injured

MILWAUKEE - Police are investigating a triple shooting that left one person dead near S. Muskego Avenue and W. Maple Street on the city's south side late Friday. It happened around 11:30 p.m.

Police say two 29-year-old male victims were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive. The 26-year-old male victim did succumb to his injuries at the scene.

The circumstances leading to the shooting are still under investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App for a cash reward. 

