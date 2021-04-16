Expand / Collapse search

MPD seeks to locate 16-year-old girl missing since October 2020

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are asking for the public's help in the search for long-term missing person Delisha Thames. 

Thames was last seen on Oct. 24, 2020 in Milwaukee. She is described as a female, African American, 16 years old, 5' tall, weighing 145 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. 

If anyone has information about Thames' whereabouts, you are urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7401. 

